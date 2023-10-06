ADVERTISEMENT

Ganga Hospital Chairman ranked among top 2% of world scientists

October 06, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

S. Rajasekaran , Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, has been ranked among top 2% of world scientists contributing to orthopaedic surgery by Stanford University, USA. The university on October 4 categorised the contribution of more than 1,00,000 scientists around the world in all fields of science.

They have released the list of scientists whose contributions are at the top 2% in their fields. In the area of orthopaedic surgery, Dr. Rajasekaran has been categorised among the people worldwide who have contributed in the top 1% to the science of orthopaedic surgery.

Dr. Rajasekaran’s research in the field of orthopaedic surgery has mainly concentrated in the fields of spinal infections, spinal deformity and low back pain. Of the numerous publications, the top 421 international papers of Dr. Rajasekaran were considered for the analysis of which 13 were single-authored papers. The ranking based on citation was 9,943 among worldwide scientists of all fields; 51 in the field of orthopaedics worldwide, and first in the Indian subcontinent.

