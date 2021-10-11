Gang with fake currency notes arrested

Krishnagiri

11 October 2021 22:40 IST

Police seized counterfeit notes to the tune of ₹4.56 crore and arrested a gang involved in conning public through sorcery here in Krishnagiri.

The arrests were made over the weekend, after the police intercepted an Andhra Pradesh registered vehicle that eventually led them to the gang housed in a rented accommodation at Sathya Sai Nagar near Tamil Nadu Housing Board on Rayakottai road here.

According to the police, a car was intercepted near Rayakottai underbridge here following a tip-off that a gang was roaming around the town conning people into parting with their money on the promise that the money would be doubled through sorcery using a metal pot.

Upon interrogation of three persons, later named accused, L.Ganesan (38) of Karaikudi, V.Ramesh (52) and R.Imran Khan (30) of Andhra Pradesh in the car, police were led to a rented accommodation near Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Seven other accused that included B.Shankar (39), M.Raja (33), P.Jeeva(30), all three hailing from Krishnagiri; A.Jose (42), A Mohammad (34), and Vijo Johnson(35), from Kerala; A.Mohamad Kaus (29) from Bengaluru, and C.Murugesh from Erode were apprehended. Two other accused, a Hari and Muniraj, of Chennai were absconding.

According to the police, the accused went about the town promising to double their money through sorcery using a powerful metal pot. The accused had conned some persons by showing counterfeit notes of ₹2,000.

The accused were arrested and remanded under Sections 489 (a), (b) and (c) and 420 of IPC. Five high end vehicles, counterfeit notes to the tune of ₹4.56 crore and ₹60,000 in cash, and 22 mobile phones were also seized from them.