Gang uses gay dating app for robbery in Coimbatore, three held

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a local gang on charges of robbing people of their cash, mobile phone and jewellery after trapping them using a gay dating app.

The police said that Logesh Godwin (19), S. Aswin (19) and S. Suresh (33) of Narasimhanaickenpalayam were arrested by a special team of the police. Two other members of the gang –– R. Prabakaran (24) of Narasimhanaickenpalayam and R. Vignesh (23) of K.K. Nagar near Saibaba Colony –– were arrested by the Saibaba Colony police in another case of robbery on February 5.

The Thadagam police received a complaint against the gang from a 23-year-old man hailing from Erode who works at Thondamuthur. His complaint said that the accused invited him to a deserted place at Somaiyanaur near Thadagam on January 22 using ‘Grindr’, a gay dating app.

When he reached the location, the gang threatened him and robbed him of his mobile phone and two sovereign gold chain. The accused asked him to share the pin of his UPI payment app, but he refused to give it. The accused then assaulted the youth with a stone and left the spot.

A special team was formed to nab the accused based on the complaint lodged by the Erode native.

The police busted the gang on Tuesday and arrested three of its members. The police recovered a mobile phone, a two-sovereign chain and ₹ 40,000 from the three. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.