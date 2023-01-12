ADVERTISEMENT

Gang targeting guest workers busted in Coimbatore, seven arrested

January 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including three minors, who robbed guest workers of cash and mobile phones after trespassing into their residence with weapons at night. 

The gang was identified from surveillance camera visuals of them roaming around residences of guest workers for robbery.

T. Rohit (20), M. Vijayaraj (22), P. Niroshan (23) Vanjinathan (19) and three minor boys, all hailing from Puliyampatti near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, were arrested by the police.

The police said the gang first targeted guest workers who stayed at Keeranatham at 2.20 a.m. on Tuesday. They carried sharp weapons and forcibly entered a house in which guest workers stayed. The accused robbed two workers of six mobile phones and ₹ 5,000, after assaulting them. The police got a video of the gang from a surveillance camera.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The same gang also targeted guest workers who stayed in a house at Sellappampalayam near Karumathampatti an hour later. A video showed them roaming around the house and some of them climbing the tile-roofed house. The accused managed to break open the front door and robbed guest workers of five mobile phones. Their movements outside the house were captured by a surveillance camera.

The Karumathampatti and Kovilpalayam police registered separate cases in connection with the two incidents. The accused were traced using the visuals from surveillance cameras. The police seized 11 phones, three motorcycles and weapons like knives and matchets from them. Of the seven accused arrested, four had been doing odd jobs and the three others were students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US