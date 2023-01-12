Gang targeting guest workers busted in Coimbatore, seven arrested

January 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including three minors, who robbed guest workers of cash and mobile phones after trespassing into their residence with weapons at night.

The gang was identified from surveillance camera visuals of them roaming around residences of guest workers for robbery.

T. Rohit (20), M. Vijayaraj (22), P. Niroshan (23) Vanjinathan (19) and three minor boys, all hailing from Puliyampatti near Sathyamangalam in Erode district, were arrested by the police.

The police said the gang first targeted guest workers who stayed at Keeranatham at 2.20 a.m. on Tuesday. They carried sharp weapons and forcibly entered a house in which guest workers stayed. The accused robbed two workers of six mobile phones and ₹ 5,000, after assaulting them. The police got a video of the gang from a surveillance camera.

The same gang also targeted guest workers who stayed in a house at Sellappampalayam near Karumathampatti an hour later. A video showed them roaming around the house and some of them climbing the tile-roofed house. The accused managed to break open the front door and robbed guest workers of five mobile phones. Their movements outside the house were captured by a surveillance camera.

The Karumathampatti and Kovilpalayam police registered separate cases in connection with the two incidents. The accused were traced using the visuals from surveillance cameras. The police seized 11 phones, three motorcycles and weapons like knives and matchets from them. Of the seven accused arrested, four had been doing odd jobs and the three others were students.