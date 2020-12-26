Gang steals car, ₹ 27 lakh cash from Kerala native

Unidentified men attacked a native of Kerala at Navakkarai in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Friday and escaped in his car that had ₹ 27.5 lakh cash.
The victim was identified as Abdul Salam (50), a real estate businessman from Malappuram in Kerala.
Mr. Salam was on his way from Bengaluru to Malapuram in his car driven by A. Samsuddin (42). When the car reached Navakkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad road around 4 a.m., it was intercepted by a pick-up truck. At the same time, a four-wheeler hit the rear of the car.
As Mr. Salam and the driver got down from the car to check, a gang of seven men attacked them and drove off in their car with the cash. The other two vehicles also fled the spot, leaving the two men on the road, the sources said.
Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nair and Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu visited the spot for inquiry. Coimbatore District Police have formed special teams to nab the accused.
K.G. Chavadi police are investigating.
