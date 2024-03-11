GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang smuggling gutka meets with accident in Salem

March 11, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member gang smuggling gutka in a car met with an accident during a police chase on Monday.

Early on Monday, the highway patrol conducted a vehicle check near Thoppur following a tip-off. During the check, a car ignored the police’s signal to stop and sped away, prompting the police to chase them. The Karuppur police were also alerted. The chase ended when the car collided with a courier parcel van at the Puliyampatti roundabout. The three occupants in the car sustained minor injuries and fled the spot. Upon inspection of the car, the police discovered ₹3 lakh worth of gutka and seized both the car and the gutka. The police are currently searching for the gang.

Salem

