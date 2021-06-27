Gang robs woman of jewellery

Coimbatore

27 June 2021 22:59 IST

Four men trespassed into a house at SIHS Colony here on Saturday and robbed the resident of 11.5 sovereigns of jewellery and four mobile phones on Saturday.

The police said S. Manimegalai (38), a resident of phase-II at Indira Nagar, SIHS Colony, was targeted by four men on Saturday afternoon. They threatened her of assaulting and took away the jewellery and mobile phones from the house.

The men also assaulted two persons, Prabhu and Kumar, who came to the woman’s help. They suffered injuries on head and thigh. The gang did not attack another woman named Sindhu who was in the house, the police said. The Singanallur police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Manimegalai. The police said the investigation wing headed by inspector Sundarapandiyan was on the lookout for the four men.

Advertising

Advertising