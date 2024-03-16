GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gang robs ₹50 lakh from realtor in Salem

March 16, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-member gang robbed robbed a Tiruppur-based realtor in ₹50 lakh in Salem on Friday. P. Moorthy (54) of Mangalam in Tiruppur district, was on his way back to the district from Karnataka, where he had secured a land deal, in his car with ₹50 lakh in cash. At the AVR Roundabout on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway, a seven-member gang arriving in three cars waylaid Moorthy, lodged him and his driver Harris in each car, and robbed the cash. The gang later dropped off Moorthy and Harris at Nilavarapatti and fled. Moorthy later lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police, who registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

