Gang-rape case accused, friend arrested for intimidating survivor’s family in Coimbatore

April 24, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have arrested two accused, who are facing trial for gang-raping a Class XI student in 2019 in Coimbatore, and their friend after they allegedly threatened the survivor’s father that his family members would be killed.

The arrested have been identified as R. Karthik (29) of New Thillai Nagar at Vadavalli, ‘Auto’ Mani (33) of New Thillai Nagar, and P. Manikandan (35) of Pon Nagar near P.N. Pudur. Manikandan is the prime accused in the gang-rape and he, along with Karthik, were out on bail in the case. The police are on the lookout for a fourth person, namely Arun Hasan.

As per the complaint lodged by the father of the survivor girl at the Selvapuram police station, the four men came to his house on April 22 and told him that ₹15 lakh would be paid if he and others give statements in favour of the accused during the ongoing trial in the gang-rape case in the Mahila Court.

The four men also threatened the complainant that they would finish him and others in the family if they refused to cooperate. As the accused was intimidating them with a knife, neighbours came to the house. The men fled the spot.

The police registered a case for offences under Sections 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 195 (A) (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Karthik, ‘Auto’ Mani and Manikandan.

T. Rahul (26), R. Prakash (28), S. Karthikeyan (34) and S. Narayanamurthy (36), all hailing from Seeranaickenpalayam, are the four other accused in the gang-rape case, who are facing trial along with Manikandan and Karthik.

The six persons have been arraigned for gang-raping the girl, after assaulting her male friend, outside a park at Seeranaickenpalayam in Coimbatore on the night of November 26, 2019.