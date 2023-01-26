ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of seven held for kidnapping three persons in Tiruppur

January 26, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons on charges of kidnapping for ransom near Mangalam in the district.

The police said that R. Prakash (33), S. Manoj (26), and K. Prabhakaran (30) of Tiruppur and A. Masanam of Madurai were known to each other. On Tuesday, when they were playing cards at Maruthi Nagar, near Mangalam, Masanam engaged in a wordy quarrel with the other three claiming that Prakash had allegedly cheated him eight months ago, and demanded his money back.

At this juncture, Masanam called his friends A. Maruthapandi (22), P. Duraipandu (22), P. Muthuraja(25), R. Bharath Kumar ( 25), S. Mahesh and N. Manikandan (31) to Maruthi Nagar. The seven-member gang kidnapped Prakash, Manoj, and Prabhakaran. The gang took them to the rented accommodation of Masanam and assaulted them. The gang allegedly took a video of the victims after forcibly removing their clothes, said the police.

Later, they released the victims and demanded ₹ 5 lakh ransom by threatening to release the video on social media. The victims lodged a complaint with the Palladam police. A special team of the Palladam police arrested all seven members on Wednesday and they were remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US