HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Gang of seven held for kidnapping three persons in Tiruppur

January 26, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons on charges of kidnapping for ransom near Mangalam in the district.

The police said that R. Prakash (33), S. Manoj (26), and K. Prabhakaran (30) of Tiruppur and A. Masanam of Madurai were known to each other. On Tuesday, when they were playing cards at Maruthi Nagar, near Mangalam, Masanam engaged in a wordy quarrel with the other three claiming that Prakash had allegedly cheated him eight months ago, and demanded his money back.

At this juncture, Masanam called his friends A. Maruthapandi (22), P. Duraipandu (22), P. Muthuraja(25), R. Bharath Kumar ( 25), S. Mahesh and N. Manikandan (31) to Maruthi Nagar. The seven-member gang kidnapped Prakash, Manoj, and Prabhakaran. The gang took them to the rented accommodation of Masanam and assaulted them. The gang allegedly took a video of the victims after forcibly removing their clothes, said the police.

Later, they released the victims and demanded ₹ 5 lakh ransom by threatening to release the video on social media. The victims lodged a complaint with the Palladam police. A special team of the Palladam police arrested all seven members on Wednesday and they were remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.