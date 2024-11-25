 />

Gang nabbed for attempting to smuggle and sell pangolin

Published - November 25, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member gang allegedly involved in smuggling and attempting to sell a pangolin was arrested in Salem district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang had captured a pangolin from the forest and was attempting to sell it through social media, Forest Department officials patrolled villages near the Danishpet Forest Range on Sunday. During their rounds, they found a gang possessing a pangolin near a bridge on the Danishpet-Logur Road and nabbed them.

The arrested have been identified as Mani (45) and Rajeshkumar (40), residents of Kannapadi; Murugan (60), resident of Vellalagundam; Periyasamy (34), resident of Valasaiyur; and Soundararajan (60), resident of Logur. Investigations revealed that the gang had captured the pangolin in the Yercaud Forest Range and was trying to sell it through Facebook. They had instructed potential buyers to meet them near the bridge finalise the sale.

The Forest Department registered a case against them and arrested and seized a moped and a bike from them. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend those who have attempted to purchase the pangolin.

