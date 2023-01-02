Gang kills youth; relatives stage road roko in Salem

January 02, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Salem

A gang killed a youth in a quarrel during the New Year celebration, and relatives of the deceased staged a road roko demanding action against the gang on Monday.

According to the police, N. Sridhar (28) of Senganur near Pagalpatti was working in a private company. On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between Sridhar and R. Vikram (26) of Palaiyur during the New Year celebration.

Later, when the quarrel turned into a brawl, Vikram and his supporters attacked Sridhar with wooden logs. Sridhar sustained serious injuries to the head and was admitted to Omalur Government Hospital. He was later referred to the Salem Government Hospital where he died on Monday.

The Omalur police registered a case, arrested Vikram and his accomplice S. Mohankumar (23). They are on the lookout for four more persons. On Monday, relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near the Salem Government Hospital. The police held talks with them and assured them of action against the accused after which they withdrew their protest.