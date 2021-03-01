Gang flees with ATM near Uthukuli

Coimbatore

01 March 2021 00:03 IST

Masked men took away an automated teller machine (ATM) of a public sector bank near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district early Sunday morning.

The ATM kiosk of Bank of Baroda at Sarkar Periyapalayam on Tiruppur – Uthukuli road was targeted by four men around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, said the police.

The machine, according to the police, contained around ₹ 1 lakh as informed by the bank authorities.

The Uthukuli police said that the kiosk was not manned by a security guard.

They said that the men pulled the ATM out of the kiosk using a rope tied to their vehicle. The machine was then loaded onto the vehicle which left the spot.

The vehicle was found abandoned at Vijayamangalam near Perundurai in Erode district on Sunday morning. The police suspect that the ATM was loaded onto another vehicle after the first vehicle was abandoned.

According to the police, the bank authorities informed them that the ATM was replenished with cash on February 19.

Three special teams headed by Kangeyam Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhanaraj were on the lookout for the suspects in connection with the theft.