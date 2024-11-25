Gang attacks, vandalises vehicles in Salem

A six-member gang attacked and vandalised vehicles parked outside houses late on Sunday night.

Vignesh (24), a resident of Tirunelveli district and a student at a private law college on Yercaud Main Road, Salem, was at the New Bus Stand on Sunday when a quarrel broke out between him and another gang. They allegedly attacked Vignesh, prompting him to alert his classmates about the incident.

Five of Vignesh’s friends, led by final-year law student D. Bharath (25), arrived at the bus stand to assist him. They identified the gang as residents of Ambedkar Nagar in South Alagapuram. Later that night, at around 11:30 p.m., the group allegedly went to Ambedkar Nagar armed with wooden logs and sickles. They reportedly damaged four motorbikes, a water tank, and a house door, and verbally abused residents who questioned their actions.

The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested Bharath, a resident of Mudakkusalai near Arapalayam in Madurai district. He was remanded in prison. The police are continuing their search for the remaining accused.