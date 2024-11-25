 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Gang attacks, vandalises vehicles in Salem

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member gang attacked and vandalised vehicles parked outside houses late on Sunday night.

Vignesh (24), a resident of Tirunelveli district and a student at a private law college on Yercaud Main Road, Salem, was at the New Bus Stand on Sunday when a quarrel broke out between him and another gang. They allegedly attacked Vignesh, prompting him to alert his classmates about the incident.

Five of Vignesh’s friends, led by final-year law student D. Bharath (25), arrived at the bus stand to assist him. They identified the gang as residents of Ambedkar Nagar in South Alagapuram. Later that night, at around 11:30 p.m., the group allegedly went to Ambedkar Nagar armed with wooden logs and sickles. They reportedly damaged four motorbikes, a water tank, and a house door, and verbally abused residents who questioned their actions.

The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested Bharath, a resident of Mudakkusalai near Arapalayam in Madurai district. He was remanded in prison. The police are continuing their search for the remaining accused.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.