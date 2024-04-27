ADVERTISEMENT

Gang chops off VCK functionary’s hand in Namakkal

April 27, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-member gang attacked a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary on Friday night, and chopped off his right hand. The victim, G. Panaroja (47), residing at Anna Nagar near Senthamangalam, works as a supervisor at a Tasmac outlet in Salaiyur. On Friday, after closing the Tasmac outlet, he was heading home on a motorcycle. Around 10.30 p.m., a nine-member gang intercepted him. The gang attacked him and severed his right hand, and fled from the spot. The local people rushed him to Namakkal Government Hospital, and he was later referred to a private hospital in Salem. The Senthamangalam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US