Gang chops off VCK functionary’s hand in Namakkal

April 27, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Namakkal

A nine-member gang attacked a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary on Friday night, and chopped off his right hand. The victim, G. Panaroja (47), residing at Anna Nagar near Senthamangalam, works as a supervisor at a Tasmac outlet in Salaiyur. On Friday, after closing the Tasmac outlet, he was heading home on a motorcycle. Around 10.30 p.m., a nine-member gang intercepted him. The gang attacked him and severed his right hand, and fled from the spot. The local people rushed him to Namakkal Government Hospital, and he was later referred to a private hospital in Salem. The Senthamangalam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.