Gang attempts housebreak in Coimbatore again

Coimbatore

06 August 2020 22:32 IST

After a fortnight, a group of men who were found roaming in underwear in residential areas here attempted housebreaks again on Wednesday night.

The men made attempts at Poonga Nagar, near Irugur. While the men managed to break open a house which a woman entrepreneur had rented out for stocking materials for online trading, inmates of another house sensed the presence of the strangers when they opened a window. They ran away as the inmates switched on lights.

The men were first caught on camera while roaming in residential areas of Deepam Nagar at Irugur in the early hours of July 23. Visuals showed seven men roaming in underwear, some of them carrying sticks. Another surveillance camera visual showed four such men roaming in Balaguru Garden at Peelamedu in the early hours of July 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) E.S. Uma said that multiple teams had been formed to nab the men. The police had also sought the support of residential organisations for inputs and alerts, she added.