Gang attacks village administrative officer who tried to stop mud smuggling in Salem district

December 25, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Salem

A gang in Salem attacked a village administrative officer (VAO) and threatened to kill him, for his attempt to stop the smuggling of mud and stones. The incident took place on the night of Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Edappadi Tahsildar Vaithiyalingam, had received information that a gang was smuggling stones and mud from Samuthiram village. Based on this information, the Tahsildar instructed the Samuthiram VAO G. Kumar (37), and the Dadapuram VAO Suresh to inspect the spot. Based on these instructions, the two VAOs went to the village and found a gang smuggling mud and stones, using a tractor. When the VAOs questioned them, the gang led by T. Senthil, a resident of the same locality, started to quarrel with them, and during the quarrel, the gang attacked the VAOs. While VAO Suresh managed to flee from the spot, the gang attacked VAO Kumar and threatened to kill him.

Local village residents arrived and rescued the VAO from the gang. The VAO was admitted to the Edappadi Government Hospital, and on Sunday evening, he lodged a complaint with Konganapuram police regarding the incident. The police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 353, and 506(ii) of the IPC and are on the lookout for the gang.

It may be recalled that Lourdhu Francis, 56, the Village Administrative Officer of Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death at his office earlier this year by members of a sand mafia operating along the Thamirabarani watercourse.

