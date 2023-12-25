GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang attacks village administrative officer who tried to stop mud smuggling in Salem district

The Samuthiram VAO G. Kumar was attacked by the gang when he questioned them about the smuggling of mud and stones; the police are on the lookout for the gang

December 25, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A gang in Salem attacked a village administrative officer (VAO) and threatened to kill him, for his attempt to stop the smuggling of mud and stones. The incident took place on the night of Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Edappadi Tahsildar Vaithiyalingam, had received information that a gang was smuggling stones and mud from Samuthiram village. Based on this information, the Tahsildar instructed the Samuthiram VAO G. Kumar (37), and the Dadapuram VAO Suresh to inspect the spot. Based on these instructions, the two VAOs went to the village and found a gang smuggling mud and stones, using a tractor. When the VAOs questioned them, the gang led by T. Senthil, a resident of the same locality, started to quarrel with them, and during the quarrel, the gang attacked the VAOs. While VAO Suresh managed to flee from the spot, the gang attacked VAO Kumar and threatened to kill him.

Local village residents arrived and rescued the VAO from the gang. The VAO was admitted to the Edappadi Government Hospital, and on Sunday evening, he lodged a complaint with Konganapuram police regarding the incident. The police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 353, and 506(ii) of the IPC and are on the lookout for the gang.

It may be recalled that Lourdhu Francis, 56, the Village Administrative Officer of Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death at his office earlier this year by members of a sand mafia operating along the Thamirabarani watercourse.

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.