Gang attacks vegetable traders in Udhagamandalam

A gang of four men attacked a businessman and his son near the ATC junction in Udhagamandalam and made off with a bag of cash on Sunday. The police managed to track down the car in which the men fled and apprehended two persons.

According to officials, Thangaraj (55) and his son Yuvaraj (25) from Tiruchi are wholesale vegetable traders and will visit Udhagamandalam every week to procure vegetables from farmers. On Sunday, when they got off the bus, they were attacked by four men with knives. Thangaraj and Yuvaraj sustained injuries in the attack, while the attackers escaped with the bag containing cash. The police said the victims were carrying around ₹52 lakh in three bags, of which the attackers stole one bag.

On information, the police increased vigilance at checkposts and stopped a car matching the description of the vehicle given by the victims and apprehended two of the accused while the other two were absconding. The police said the two accused would be arrested soon.