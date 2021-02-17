Gang attacks man, steals car

Coimbatore

17 February 2021 00:28 IST

A gang attacked a 48-year-old man and stole his car in broad daylight at Madukkarai here on Tuesday.

Police sources said Vincent Kumar, a interior decorator from Kerala, travelled to Coimbatore with his wife Sajin, a traffic inspector in Erode district.

After dropping her, he was en route to Palakkad in his car. At around 8 a.m. as he approached Marappalam in Madukkarai, a six-member gang allegedly waylaid the car and attacked him with an iron rod.

An injured Kumar was left behind as the gang drove off from the spot, according to the sources. The Madukkarai police registered a case after conducting inquiries with Kumar, who was admitted in a private hospital.

The motive remains unclear as no cash was in the car, the sources said. Further investigations are on.