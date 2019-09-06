Gang attacks garment firm for not giving ‘donation’

A group of men from a religious outfit attacked employees of a garment firm on Angeripalayam Road here on Thursday for allegedly not giving the donation demanded by the outfit for the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

According to police sources, members of Hindu Munnani demanded money from the firm employees a week prior to the celebrations. As the firm’s owner, M. Suresh, was not available at the moment, the employees refused to give the money. Hence, while taking out the Ganesha idol installed near the office for immersion, the members began attacking the building using pipes, leading to injury to two staff members and damaging glass windows. The machinery inside the office were not damaged, sources added.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Suresh, Anupparpalayam police registered a case under five sections of the Indian Penal Code: 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with deadly weapon), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation). Investigations to identify and nab the rioters are under way, the police said.

On Friday, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan along with M. Ravi, district secretary of Communist Party of India, visited the firm to take stock of the situation.

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has condemned the incident. In a press release, Raja M. Shanmugam, president of TEA, urged the police to take appropriate action against the accused and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.