Gang attacks forest officials in Salem district

A 50-member gang, suspected of animal hunting, allegedly assaulted forest officials when they attempted to arrest the gang on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang of 50 had arrived to hunt animals at Kilakku Rajapalayam in the Gangavalli forest range, forest officials, including forest guards M. Pachamuthu (Thedavur beat), K. Krishnamoorthy (Nagoor beat), and A. Rabitha Begam (Veppadi beat), proceeded to the area on Sunday evening. Upon encountering the forest officials, the gang fled the scene. However, the forest department managed to arrest two individuals identified as Manikandan and Gunasekaran, both residents of Venbavur in Perambalur district. After the two claimed they had come to hunt rabbits in the forest using dogs and sharp weapons, the officials seized two rabbits from them.

During the inquiry, another gang arrived at the location and demanded the release of the two arrested. This led to a verbal altercation between them and the forest staff, during which the gang allegedly assaulted and pushed them down, after which they fled the scene with the rabbits and the two arrested. Gangavalli Forest Ranger K. Sivakumar filed a complaint with the Veeraganur police. A case was registered under sections 143, 294(b), and 353 of the IPC, and investigations are ongoing.

Police sources revealed that villagers from Venbavur had previously caught rabbits for a local temple festival. However, their attempts were thwarted by forest officials, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two parties, according to sources.