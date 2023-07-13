Gang attacks DYFI Salem district secretary; police detain CPI(M) cadre for staging road roko

July 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Salem

A four-member gang on Thursday attacked V. Periyasamy, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Salem district secretary, who complained to the police about illegal lottery sales. The Annathanapatti police arrested the assailants.

Later, the Salem city police detained 60 Communist Party of India (Marxist) members for staging a road roko against the attack on Mr. Periyasamy.

A resident of Chellakuttikadu near Kalarampatti in Salem, Mr. Periyasamy, 35, used to regularly inform the police about the sale of illegal lottery tickets in Kalarampatti and Karungalpatti localities. Last week, he uploaded a video on social media about the sale of lottery tickets at coffee bars and hotels.

The police said that on Thursday morning, he had gone to unload m-sand at Moonankaradu in a mini truck. At that time, a four-member gang came to the spot and attacked him with an iron rod. He sustained injuries to his head and ran into a house in the locality. He locked the door, and the assailants fled from the spot.

Local residents took him to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and admitted him.

Condemning the attack, the CPI(M) cadre gathered before Salem Collectorate and staged a road roko. They alleged Salem Corporation 55-ward DMK councillor Dhanalakshmi’s husband, Sathish, and his supporters were involved in the attack and demanded the arrest of the accused under the Goondas Act. As they continued the protest, the police detained them, and lodged them in a marriage hall. Later in the evening, they were released.

The Annathanapatti police registered a case and arrested Arun Kumar, 28, Yuvaraj, 26, Murugan, 28, and Babu, 40 -- all residents of Moonankaradu -- over the attack.

The Salem urban north district secretary, N. Praveen Kumar, alleged that while the DYFI district secretary was in the hospital, the police reportedly got a signature from him after removing the name of the Councillor’s husband from the statement. “We submitted a petition to the police to alter the FIR,” Mr. Praveen Kumar added.

The CPI(M) cadre staged a protest demanding inclusion of the name near Salem Collectorate, Junction Post Office, Mecheri, and Nangavalli.

The police sources claimed that in the complaint, Mr. Sathish’s name was not mentioned.

.