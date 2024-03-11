ADVERTISEMENT

Gang assaults college student for questioning drinking at school grounds

March 11, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A college student was assaulted by a four-member gang after he questioned them for consuming liquor on school grounds on Sunday.

G. Anbuselvam (18), a first-year engineering student residing at Thalavaipatti near Siddhanur, was talking a walk at the grounds of a private school on a Sunday evening when he found a gang of four consuming liquor. When he questioned them, they began quarrelling with him and attacked with an iron rod. Anbuselvam, who suffered injuries to his head and hands, was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. Suramangalam police, in an inquiry, identified the gang as Jaikumar, Ranjith, Mohanraj, and Gopi, all residents of the same locality. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

