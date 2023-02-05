HamberMenu
Gang abducts woman over delay in returning to work in Dharmapuri

February 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A gang, led by a brick kiln unit owner, abducted a woman worker over delay in returning to work at Ramannan Kottai at Periyampatti village in Karimangalam block on Sunday evening.

According to the relatives of the victim, Lakshmi, 50, and her son Muthu, 35, had reportedly received ₹2.68 lakh as advance from the unit owner Krishnan of Alamaram village and were working at a unit functioning on Tiruvannamalai Road for the past one-and-a-half years.

They repaid the money to Krishnan many times. Lakshmi, who came for the Pongal festival in the village, could not return to work due to illness. When Krishnan called her over the phone, she told him about her health and assured him to return to work once she recovers.

At 4 p.m., Krishnan along with three others came in a vehicle and asked her to return to work. Since she refused, Krishnan beat her and the gang took her in the vehicle forcefully. A video showing Krishnan assaulting her and abducting her went viral on social media.

Muthu along with the relatives lodged a complaint at the district police office.

