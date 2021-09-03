Coimbatore

‘Ganesh darshan’ at Poompuhar

Ganesha idols made of clay, paper mache, glass, marble and wood dust, brass, black and white metal and Thanjavur paintings and Thanjavur art plates are on display at Poompuhar on Big Bazaar Street.

According to a press release, Poompuhar is looking at ₹10 lakh sales through the exhibition, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till September 15 for Ganesh Chathurthi. The idols are in a wide price range, with the clay, paper mache idols priced between ₹55 to ₹5,000 a piece and the brass idols priced upto ₹3.5 lakh.

The new products this year at the exhibition-cum-sale are organic Ganesha (seed Ganesha).

There is one Ganesha made of rose wood from Mysuru and priced at ₹11 lakh. It is from Mysuru and has detailed art work, said C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 11:21:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ganesh-darshan-at-poompuhar/article36281408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY