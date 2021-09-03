‘Ganesh darshan’ at Poompuhar

Ganesha idols made of clay, paper mache, glass, marble and wood dust, brass, black and white metal and Thanjavur paintings and Thanjavur art plates are on display at Poompuhar on Big Bazaar Street.

According to a press release, Poompuhar is looking at ₹10 lakh sales through the exhibition, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till September 15 for Ganesh Chathurthi. The idols are in a wide price range, with the clay, paper mache idols priced between ₹55 to ₹5,000 a piece and the brass idols priced upto ₹3.5 lakh.

The new products this year at the exhibition-cum-sale are organic Ganesha (seed Ganesha).

There is one Ganesha made of rose wood from Mysuru and priced at ₹11 lakh. It is from Mysuru and has detailed art work, said C. Ronald Selvestin, manager of the outlet.