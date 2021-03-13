Gandhipuram-Ukkadam elevated corridor, TIDEL Park II find place in DMK manifesto

The party has made 47 entries for Coimbatore district

An elevated corridor from Gandhipuram to Ukkadam junction formed a part of the Coimbatore section of the district-specific manifesto that the DMK released on Saturday.

For the district, the DMK had made 47 entries. Of those, the party’s promises on the infrastructure front include bypass roads in Pollachi, Neelambur and Mettupalayam, steps to four lane the Coimbatore-Pollachi and Pollachi-Palani roads, Gandhipuram-Ukkadam junction elevated corridor, elevated corridors from Ondipudur and in Sulur, tourist infrastructure in Kovai Courtallam, building plan approval in Coimbatore for structures measuring not more than 2,500 sq.ft., subways in Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Peelamedu, CMCH junction, Singanallur, Hope College and few other places, government hospitals in Singanallur and Anamalai, government arts and science college in Sulur, new bus stand in Valparai among others.

The party had also promised to shift dump yards outside residential locations.

On agriculture, water management and rural infrastructure front, the DMK had said that it would implement the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru scheme, Edamalaiaru water storage scheme to prevent excess rainwater in Valparai from reaching Kerala, upper Amaravati water storage scheme, Bhavani-Noyyal, Amaravati-Upparu river linking schemes, banana research station in Mettupalayam, cold storage facilities in Kinathukadavu, Alandurai and Thondamuthur, diversion of excess water from River Bhavani to Chinna Vedampatti tank and a few others.

The party had also promised to convert the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital, establishment of a pump set laboratory to benefit industry, an industrial training institute in Pollachi, a second TIDEL park in Coimbatore, a textile park for readymade garments, steps to run profitably the mills under National Textile Corporation, a coir rope training centre in Pollachi, an international textile exhibition in Coimbatore and a few others.

As for issues concerning local bodies, the DMK had promised that it would scrap the agreement that the Coimbatore Corporation had signed with Suez India Pvt. Ltd. and ensure clean drinking water for Mettupalayam residents.