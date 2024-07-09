GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renovation work at Gandhipuram omni bus stand likely to be completed in two months

Updated - July 10, 2024 12:03 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 05:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Renovation works under way at the Omni Bus Stand in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore.

Renovation works under way at the Omni Bus Stand in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The ongoing renovation works at the Gandhipuram omni bus stand are likely to be completed in two months, said Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

The upgraded bus stand will feature 42 bus bays, and toilet facility for commuters.

“There is no additional space for other amenities such as two-wheeler parking. So, we have not planned for it,” the Commissioner said.

Spread across approximately 1.5 acres, the bus stand serves as a critical hub for private buses operating throughout the city. Unlike government buses, which have designated termini at Singanallur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, and Mettupalayam Road, private buses utilise the omni bus stand. The bus stand is located near the Gandhipuram flyover that connects Dr. Nanjappa Road with Sathy Main Road.

The decision to renovate the bus stand follows the completion of the Gandhipuram flyover, which impacted local traffic patterns.

However, during the renovation, increased traffic has resulted from buses stopping outside the premises. This situation will persist until the bus stand reopens.

“Private buses pivot toward the bus stand without indicating, posing risks for motorists on the narrow road,” said J. Sakti, a motorist.

The Commissioner said the congestion would reduce after the completion of works.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.