Renovation work at Gandhipuram omni bus stand likely to be completed in two months

The ongoing renovation works at the Gandhipuram omni bus stand are likely to be completed in two months, said Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

The upgraded bus stand will feature 42 bus bays, and toilet facility for commuters.

“There is no additional space for other amenities such as two-wheeler parking. So, we have not planned for it,” the Commissioner said.

Spread across approximately 1.5 acres, the bus stand serves as a critical hub for private buses operating throughout the city. Unlike government buses, which have designated termini at Singanallur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, and Mettupalayam Road, private buses utilise the omni bus stand. The bus stand is located near the Gandhipuram flyover that connects Dr. Nanjappa Road with Sathy Main Road.

The decision to renovate the bus stand follows the completion of the Gandhipuram flyover, which impacted local traffic patterns.

However, during the renovation, increased traffic has resulted from buses stopping outside the premises. This situation will persist until the bus stand reopens.

“Private buses pivot toward the bus stand without indicating, posing risks for motorists on the narrow road,” said J. Sakti, a motorist.

The Commissioner said the congestion would reduce after the completion of works.