Gandhipuram lacks lighting as high-mast light yet to be reinstalled

The busy areas around Gandhipuram town bus stand in the heart of Coimbatore city continue to remain in darkness at night in the absence of proper street lights.

The public, shopkeepers and the police are demanding the reinstallation of the city’s first high-mast light at Nellai Lala junction which was removed for the construction of the first level of the Gandhipuram flyover, works for which started in 2014.

Though the first level of the two-tier flyover from Nanjappa Road near Park Gate junction to Sathyamangalam Road near the omni bus stand was opened for use in October 2017, the high-mast light was not reinstalled.

Sources with the police said that the areas around the town bus stand are witnessing anti-social activities at night in the absence of light.

“Though the police had highlighted the issues and requested for the reinstallation of the high-mast light at the District Road Safety Committee meetings, there was no result. Coimbatore Corporation and the Highways Department should jointly work together to reinstall the high-mast light,” said K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

K.S. Murugesan, an autorickshaw driver who parks his vehicle at the auto stand behind the bus stand on Bharathiar Road, said that various stakeholders including drivers, shopkeepers and the public had been demanding the r-installation of the high-mast light since 2017 after the inauguration of the flyover.

“There is no safety for women at night as there is no light. Anti-social elements hang around the place at night,” said Mr. Murugesan, who has been operating his autorickshaw from the stand for the past 15 years. He added that the omni bus stand area is also lacking light at night.

Another autorickshaw driver C. Devaraj said that the pole of the removed high-mast light had been lying on the side of the road for some years. “The street lights in the area are also not functioning properly. A solar-powered light installed behind the bus stand is also defunct,” he said.

S. Ramesh, a vendor, said that the authorities should install more street lights if they do not plan to reinstall the high-mast light.

M. Sharmila, Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, said that the civic body will look into the issue.