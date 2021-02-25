Gandhipuram flyover to get ramps

Gandhipuram flyover, which goes from Nanjappa Road to Textool road, will get two down ramps.
An official of the State Highways Department told The Hindu that the government has given administrative sanction for the project. The two ramps, running totally to a little more than half- a- km. (600 metres), will be constructed at a cost of approximately ₹ 24 crore.
The official said that vehicles coming from Park Gate junction can get down to 100 feet road just before the junction and vehicles coming from Sathyamangalam road can get down just after GP signal. The project involves land acquisition (about 350 sq.mt) and the process has been initiated to acquire the land.
The design has to be finalised. When the land acquisition is over and design is finalised, construction works will start, the official said.
K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the public have been demanding ramps for the Gandhipuram flyover and the Department has decided to construct the ramps now. This is an additional facility to be given to a constructed flyover because of the public demand and hence it is a welcome move. Usually land acquisition leads to delay in projects. The Revenue Department should expedite the process and ensure that the land owners are compensated adequately, he said.
