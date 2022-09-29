Gandhi memorial at Podanur to be opened on October 2

The Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Podanur will be inaugurated on October 2, to coincide with the 153rd birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Gandhi, who had visited Coimbatore thrice, stayed at GD House in Podanur. The house has now been renovated and converted as a memorial.

The memorial will be inaugurated by Krishnammal Jagannathan, a Gandhian and social activist.

Under the guidance of B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, the house has been refurbished by chairman of the G. D. Group, G. D. Gopal, who took the initiative to raise this memorial.

The memorial will be open for public throughout the year.