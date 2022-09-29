Coimbatore

Gandhi memorial at Podanur to be opened on October 2

The Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Podanur will be inaugurated on October 2, to coincide with the 153rd birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Gandhi, who had visited Coimbatore thrice, stayed at GD House in Podanur. The house has now been renovated and converted as a memorial.

The memorial will be inaugurated by Krishnammal Jagannathan, a Gandhian and social activist.

Under the guidance of B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, the house has been refurbished by chairman of the G. D. Group, G. D. Gopal, who took the initiative to raise this memorial.

The memorial will be open for public throughout the year.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 6:27:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gandhi-memorial-at-podanur-to-be-opened-on-october-2/article65949682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY