Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, Grama Sabhas held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Collector G.S. Sameeran participating in the Grama Sabha meeting at 24-Veerapandi Panchayat in Periyanaickenpalayam block, in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran paid respects to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi kept at the Gandhi Memorial House in Podanur in the district.

Mr. Sameeran also participated as a special guest at the Grama Sabha meeting held at 24-Veerapandi village in Periyanaickenpalayam block. The Collector said Grama Sabhas played a significant role in local governance. Stressing its importance, Mr. Sameeran said Grama Sabhas had powers similar to Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies. It also empowered citizens to voice their opinions and served as a platform for accountability.

Earlier, the Khadi sale in the district was launched at the Khadi Kraft store on Avinashi Road. District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex launched the event and distributed Khadi products to customers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap paid respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Corporation office. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and other Corporation officials were present.

Tiruppur

Collector S. Vineeth paying floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Kumar Nagar Khadi Kraft outlet in Tiruppur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at Kumar Nagar Khadi Kraft outlet and also launched the special sale of Khadi.

Mr. Vineeth said Mahatma Gandhi with his farsighted vision started Khadi to give employment to rural people during agriculture recess seasons. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission had been involved in uplifting lakhs of people who lived in impoverished conditions by providing them employment through making Khadi products.

He said that for the 2022-23 financial year, ₹2.53 crore was fixed as target for Khadi sales. The district administration planned to sell Khadi, silk, and polyester products at a 30% discounted rate.

Later, Mr. Vineeth participated in the Grama Sabha meeting held at Govindapuram panchayat in Dharapuram block. He received petitions from people and felicitated workers who made efforts to keep the panchayat clean.

Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar paid respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Corporation Main Office in the city. Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and other officials were present.