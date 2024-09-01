ADVERTISEMENT

Gandhi Ashram provides jobs in rural areas, says Union Minister 

Published - September 01, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, said on Sunday that the Tiruchengode Gandhi Ashram is providing jobs in rural areas.

The Minister participated in the centenary celebrations of Gandhi Ashram and inaugurated the centenary building named ‘Khadi Bhavan’ in the ashram. He also distributed equipment worth ₹50 lakh to 60 beneficiaries under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana. 

Speaking at the function, Mr. Murugan said the ashram provided job opportunities for people in the rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages khadi products and through this, khadi product sales increased to ₹ 1.50 lakh crores. Everyone should use khadi products, through which weavers will benefit and the rural economy will increase, Mr. Murugan added.

