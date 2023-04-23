Gale damages over one lakh banana crops in Mettupalayam, Annur

April 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over one lakh banana crops in fields across Mettupalayam, Velliangadu, Kemmarampalayam, Thekkampatti and Annur in Coimbatore district were damaged due to heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, according to the district administration.

“No houses were damaged,” said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, during the inspection of the damage on Sunday.

“A total of 1.4 lakh banana crops in 13 gram panchayats in Mettupalayam and four in Annur were hit by gales, as per a survey by local authorities. The compensation process has been initiated. Some affected farmers have reported issues in availing of insurance claims, which will be addressed. We are also collecting details from the affected persons to calculate the relief amount to be sought from the State government,” the Collector said.

ADVERTISEMENT