ADVERTISEMENT

Gale damages over one lakh banana crops in Mettupalayam, Annur

April 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Over one lakh banana crops in fields across Mettupalayam, Velliangadu, Kemmarampalayam, Thekkampatti and Annur in Coimbatore district were damaged due to heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, according to the district administration.

“No houses were damaged,” said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, during the inspection of the damage on Sunday.

“A total of 1.4 lakh banana crops in 13 gram panchayats in Mettupalayam and four in Annur were hit by gales, as per a survey by local authorities. The compensation process has been initiated. Some affected farmers have reported issues in availing of insurance claims, which will be addressed. We are also collecting details from the affected persons to calculate the relief amount to be sought from the State government,” the Collector said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US