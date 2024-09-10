GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Galaxy Giant wins Para Cricket League

Updated - September 10, 2024 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Para Cricket League (IPCL), a tournament for differently-abled cricketers, concluded with a grand valedictory ceremony at the 22 Yards Grounds, Saravanampatti.

Hosted by the Rotaract Club of Coimbatore Gaalaxy in affiliation with TNPCCA, the league saw inspiring performances of 53 players from 13 States across India, who showcased remarkable determination and skill on the cricket field. 

Team Gaalaxy Giants lifted the trophy by scoring 138/5 with 3 balls left. The valedictory event was graced by the presence of Chella K. Raghavendran, District Governor (2025-2026) Maruti RS, District Governor (2026-2027), Thanghapantieyaan, District Rotaract Representative, Veera Raj, Secretary, TNPCCA, and Sandheep, Managing Director - Technosports India.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:05 pm IST

