‘Gala Utsav’ for women entrepreneurs sees good response in Coimbatore

July 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Gala Utsav’ hosted by the R.S Puram Ladies Club on their premises in Coimbatore on Saturday saw a good response, said Sharmila Gupta Malay, the president of the club.

“All stall owners reported good response and satisfied customers,” she said.

The event had over 50 stalls and also hands-on sessions on tie-and-dye and pottery.

Stalls selling food, apparel, accessories, hand-made items, eco-friendly bags, a books cafe and a game corner for children were part of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Malay said, “All stalls were operated only by women entrepreneurs. The event aims to promote women empowerment and to engage children.”

“This year, we did not focus much on revenue generation and (focused) only on boosting women running business. Next year, with the second edition, we will look into it as well,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT