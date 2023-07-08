HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Gala Utsav’ for women entrepreneurs sees good response in Coimbatore

July 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The members of the RS Puram Ladies Club held a ‘Gala Utsav’ in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The members of the RS Puram Ladies Club held a ‘Gala Utsav’ in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The ‘Gala Utsav’ hosted by the R.S Puram Ladies Club on their premises in Coimbatore on Saturday saw a good response, said Sharmila Gupta Malay, the president of the club.

“All stall owners reported good response and satisfied customers,” she said.

The event had over 50 stalls and also hands-on sessions on tie-and-dye and pottery.

Stalls selling food, apparel, accessories, hand-made items, eco-friendly bags, a books cafe and a game corner for children were part of the event.

Ms. Malay said, “All stalls were operated only by women entrepreneurs. The event aims to promote women empowerment and to engage children.” 

“This year, we did not focus much on revenue generation and (focused) only on boosting women running business. Next year, with the second edition, we will look into it as well,” she added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.