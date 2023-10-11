ADVERTISEMENT

G. D. Gopal conferred Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Kulapati Munshi Award 2023

October 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

G.D. Gopal, managing trustee of G.D. Naidu Charities, being presented the Kulapati Munshi Award 2023 in the city on Wednesday by B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (second right). Vijay Mohan (right), founder Pricol, Kezevino Aram (left), president Shanti Ashram, and N. V. Nagasubramaniam (second left), BVB vice-chairman are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

G. D. Gopal, managing trustee, G. D. Naidu Charities, was conferred the Kulapati Munshi Award 2023 by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, on Wednesday, in recognition of his contributions to the society.

His contributions include propagation of Gandhian values among the student community and the public by establishing the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Coimbatore “which has become one of the notable memorials for the Mahatma in South India,” said B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB).

“Following in his father’s footsteps, Mr. Gopal has carved a path for himself and established diverse companies such as UMS Technologies, Gedee Weiler and GPlast. Many of his companies have been set up in collaboration with the Germans,” said Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol Limited.

Mr. Gopal’s efforts in setting up the Gedee Car Museum, and “Experimenta”, the inter-active Science Museum, on a par with international museums, were also lauded at the event.

Mr. Gopal thanked BVB for the award and said, “Coimbatore was a place where several stalwarts have achieved much in various fields and continue to inspire others.”

