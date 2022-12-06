  1. EPaper
G. Chandeesh is DCP Coimbatore north

December 06, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
G. Chandeesh.

G. Chandeesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

G. Chandeesh assumed office as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Coimbatore City Police, on Tuesday. He replaced N. Mathivanan who was posted as DCP, Traffic, Coimbatore city. A 2018 batch IPS officer, Mr. Chandeesh previously worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi District (Rural) Police. He was promoted to the post of Superintendent of Police before getting appointed as DCP, Coimbatore north. Mr. Chandeesh said special focus would be given to eradicate drug menace and foster communal harmony in the city.

