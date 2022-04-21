Future of students in Vilankombai tribal settlement remains bleak

In the absence of a primary school at Vilankombai tribal settlement located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the future of 25-odd students looks bleak as parents are reluctant to send their wards to the nearby school for which children have to walk for eight km through dense forest and four forest streams.

The hamlet with 43 families is located inside dense forest at the rear side of Gunderipallam Reservoir coming under Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union. In the absence of a government school and children becoming child workers, a special training centre (STC) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) was run by the Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), a Sathyamangalam-based NGO, for the last 10 years. However, based on the directions of the Central government, the centre was closed from April 1, 2022, and 25 children were admitted to Government Middle School at Vinoba Nagar under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The then School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had on September 11, 2020, said that a government primary school will be opened in the hamlet. The Forest Department had also demarcated 50 cents of forest land for the school. However, no progress has been made in the last two years as the future of students remains bleak with the closure of the STC.

V.P. Gunasekaran, State Committee Member of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association said that all the families belong to the Urali community and are residing there for many generations. “But a school for their children remains a dream”, he said. Since students have to traverse the forest road where the movement of wild animals is frequent, most of the parents refuse to send their wards to the school now, he added and wanted a school to be established so that education is ensured.

S.C. Natraj, Director of SUDAR told The Hindu that The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, mandates presence of school for Classes I to V within one km of the neighborhood of students while it is three km for Classes VI to VIII from the neighborhood. He wanted a vehicle to be arranged to transport students to the school, on a temporary basis, so that their learning, that was affected due to COVID-19 in the last three years, continues unhindered.