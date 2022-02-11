Future Mobility Park planned on over 300 acres in Krishnagiri

In line with the announcement made by Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly last year, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) has issued tenders for selecting a consultant for preparing a techno-economic feasibility report for setting up a Future Mobility Park on over 300 acres near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

According to the tender document, the proposed extent of 300 acres is located near National Highways 44 and State Highways 422 and is about 60 km from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The consultant is expected to assess the future mobility ecosystem, site analysis and appreciation, stake holder consultation, external and internal infrastructure assessment with block cost estimate.

The consultant will also study the special infrastructure requirements like ‘Plug and Play’ facility, undertake demand assessment for the sectors/sub-sectors and identification of possible government schemes for accessing grants and come up with business plan and financial viability. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu had announced in the Assembly that the Park would be set up at ₹300 crore.

“The Park, a first-of-its-kind in the country, is to create an eco-system for the new technology in mobility across the sectors. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in encouraging investments in futuristic technologies and then the park is planned to establish a footprint in the mobility,” the document said.

The Park is being proposed to provide innovative solutions for sustainable transport using advance data science, artificial intelligence, future engineering and common test facility with aiding research centres for greener and cleaner transport systems. Future mobility is one of the five emerging sectors identified by the Tamil Nadu government along with FinTech, electronic manufacturing, data centres and renewable energy to propel the growth in future.