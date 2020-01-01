Future India lecture on January 3

The Hindu in association with artificial intelligence firm ToolAhead will conduct the third Future India guest lecture on ‘AI and Data Science’ on January 3 at SNS College of Engineering, Saravanampatti.

N. Shivasankari, Founder and CEO of ToolAhead, and Anish Ephrem, Technical Architect of ToolAhead, is the resource persons for this session.

The lecture will begin at 10 a.m.

The lecture series will focus on ‘Big Data’ (data sets used to analyse patterns pertaining to human behaviour) with few practical examples and the differences between plain and big data.

Data science

The session will further discuss aspects of data science and its differentiation from traditional statistics, along with the major tools students must be familiar with before seeking a career in data science.

Ms. Shivasankari and Mr. Ephrem will also talk about the role of artificial intelligence in a business organisation and how aspirants can enter the industry, a press release said.

The Future India guest lecture series is about exposing students of five different colleges from Coimbatore to the latest developments in the artificial intelligence industry and to create interest among the students in the field of data science.