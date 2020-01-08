Future India lecture on January 10

The Hindu in association with ToolAhead will conduct the fourth Future India guest lecture on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science on January 10 at Adithya Institute of Technology, Kurumbapalayam.

N. Shivasankari, founder and CEO of ToolAhead, and Anish Ephrem, Technical Architect of ToolAhead, will be the resource persons for this session.

The lecture that will begin at 10 a.m. will mainly focus on aspects of data science and its differentiation from traditional statistics, along with the major tools that the students must be familiar with before going for a career in data science. Also a practical session will be there about ‘big data’ (data which analyse patterns pertaining to human behaviour) and its difference with plain data.

The Future India guest lecture series is about exposing students of five different colleges from Coimbatore to the latest development in AI industry and to create interest in the field of data science.