‘Future India’ guest lecture series on September 23

The Hindu in association with KPR Academy will be organising a guest lecture series titled ‘Future India’ at Sri Krishna Arts and Science College in Kuniamuthur on September 23.

D. Divya, Officer – Trainee, Indian Police Service (IPS), will deliver the lecture and interact with the students.

Baby Shakila, principal, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, and K.P.D. Sigamani, managing director, KPR IAS Academy, will participate in the event. The lecture will be held in the Seminar Hall – 1 at 2 p.m.

Dec 27, 2019

