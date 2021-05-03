Further rise in cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Sunday registered a further rise in COVID-19 cases after 1,441 persons tested positive for the disease.

The district had 7,683 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 1,051 persons recovered from the disease.

Coimbatore district’s death toll increased to 726 after three persons died of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that two women aged 58 and 38 died of COVID-19 at a private hospital and at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday. Another woman aged 70 succumbed to the disease at CMCH on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 382 new cases, taking the tally to 27,230 cases.

The Health Department reported the deaths of a 58-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man, which took the district’s toll to 241.

As many as 3,134 patients were active cases. A total of 23,855 patients have recovered from COVID-19, so far, in the district, out of which 412 were discharged from various treatment centres on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 86 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,996. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 on Sunday while 416 persons are undergoing treatment