Coimbatore

Further reducing COVID-19 spread is priority, says new Coimbatore Collector G. S. Sameeran

G.S. Sameeran, who took charge as Coimbatore Collector on Wednesday, said his focus would be on controlling the spread of COVID-19 and further reducing positive cases in the district.

After taking charge from S. Nagarajan at the Collectorate, he said that reducing the case count to zero was the aim. Last month, the daily positive case count stood around 4,500. It had reduced to around 1,500 a day, thanks to the efforts the State government had taken, and instructions given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said.

Stressing that public cooperation was important in reducing the case count, Dr. Sameeran wanted the people to continue extending their cooperation in the coming days to eliminate COVID-19 in the district.

In response to a question on vaccine shortage, particularly in rural areas, he said that on Wednesday the Corporation was administering 30,000 vaccines. As and when more doses arrived, the administration would take steps to vaccinate people in rural areas as well.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 3:22:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/further-reducing-covid-19-spread-is-priority-says-new-coimbatore-collector-g-s-sameeran/article34829124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY