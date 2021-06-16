Further reducing COVID-19 spread is priority, says new Coimbatore Collector G. S. Sameeran

Stressing that public cooperation was important in reducing the case count, Dr. Sameeran wanted the people to continue extending their cooperation in the coming days

G.S. Sameeran, who took charge as Coimbatore Collector on Wednesday, said his focus would be on controlling the spread of COVID-19 and further reducing positive cases in the district.

After taking charge from S. Nagarajan at the Collectorate, he said that reducing the case count to zero was the aim. Last month, the daily positive case count stood around 4,500. It had reduced to around 1,500 a day, thanks to the efforts the State government had taken, and instructions given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said.

Stressing that public cooperation was important in reducing the case count, Dr. Sameeran wanted the people to continue extending their cooperation in the coming days to eliminate COVID-19 in the district.

In response to a question on vaccine shortage, particularly in rural areas, he said that on Wednesday the Corporation was administering 30,000 vaccines. As and when more doses arrived, the administration would take steps to vaccinate people in rural areas as well.